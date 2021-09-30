HSJ doctor warns about risks and ways to prevent heart attacks

On September 29th, Heart Day is remembered worldwide. This date was created in 2000 by the World Heart Federation (WHF) with the aim of publicizing the dangers of heart disease and preventing possible attacks. Of the initiatives developed by the organization to promote cardiovascular health, the WHF highlights the practice of healthy rituals in the workplace and also at home, in the family routine.

In Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health, about 300 thousand individuals a year suffer Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), which ends up being fatal for 30% of them. “The main risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and sedentary lifestyle, in addition to a family history of heart attack”, explains the cardiologist at Hospital São José, André De Luca dos Santos.

According to the expert, the main disease that affects the heart is the so-called atherosclerosis (formation of fatty plaques that obstruct the heart vessels – caused by risk factors) and that leads to infarction (death) of the heart muscle.

“Atherosclerosis is also responsible for a good part of the cases of stroke, which, together with acute myocardial infarction, are the main cause of death in the country and cause more deaths than breast, prostate and lung cancer combined” , says Andrew.

According to the cardiologist, heart disease can have a genetic influence, which requires even more attention from patients considered at risk. “Patients with families with a history of early acute myocardial infarction (under 65 years for women and under 55 years for men) in first-degree relatives are up to four times more likely to also have an infarction. In these cases, the cardiologist’s assessment is very important, especially in the search for risk factors that can be corrected and in identifying those individuals at risk”, points out the doctor.

Routine changes make a difference

Prevention of AMI includes changing the routine, which is often unhealthy, including physical exercise and routine follow-up with the physician and specialists. “Changes in lifestyle are profound interventions, difficult to be achieved at first, but which must be built over time, as they will have a great impact on reducing cardiovascular risk”, he explains.

“Thus, performing regular physical activity, losing weight, reducing consumption of sugary foods, fried foods, ultra-processed foods, quitting smoking and learning to manage stress and anxiety are among the measures that should always be pursued, even if there are momentary setbacks in life”, he adds.