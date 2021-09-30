Hurricane Sam reaches category 4, with winds of 220 km/h

Image: Hurricane Sam on 28-9-2021 (NASA)

Hurricane Sam strengthened a little more over the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean and reached Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale this Tuesday, September 28th.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) bulletin, issued at 00:00 on Wednesday, 29, reported that Sam had sustained winds of 220 km/h, moving northwest at 15 km/h. The center of the storm was about 790 km from the North Leeward Islands.

Sam is expected to remain an intense hurricane until the end of the week, always traveling over the sea, off the east coast of the United States. The system is expected to pass relatively close to Bermuda on Friday, October 1st.

Expected trajectory for hurricane Sam from 9/29/2021 to 10/3/2021

Impacts at sea

Even without directly hitting portions of land, the force of the winds from Hurricane Sam leaves the sea very rough in part of the Caribbean, with strong undertow, which can cause damage in the Lesser Antilles. Until Friday, October 1st, big waves are expected in the Bermuda and Bahamas region. Maritime unrest spreads across the east coast of the United States over the weekend and heavy hangovers are expected.

New tropical cyclone organizes

In the satellite image animation below, notice the cloud cluster in the upper right corner. Shades of red indicate heavily charged clouds with potential for thunderstorms. Notice how this set of clouds has a tendency to spin as the clouds get closer together.

Tropical cyclone formation in the Cape Verde region on 9/29/2021

This cloud mass is expected to become a new tropical cyclone by Friday, October 1, according to an analysis by the US National Hurricane Center. This region is close to the Cape Verde archipelago and is a typical birthplace of many hurricanes.