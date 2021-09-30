“I only think about dying”, vents Luisa Mell about the medical violence suffered

This week, more precisely on the 24th, Luisa Mell he told on his Instagram that he had undergone a surgical procedure to repair the errors of a medical violence he had suffered. Gilberto Zaborowsky, the activist’s ex-husband, to whom she was married for ten years, authorized that a liposuction to be performed in the armpits of his wife until then without her knowledge.

Luisa said she went to the hospital to perform a minimally invasive surgery and woke up from the anesthesia all bandaged and painful. The doctor who carried out the action guaranteed that Gilberto gave the approval and said that the woman had a lot of fat in the region. “I only think about dying lately. God forbid! But I have children, I have my animals, but I don’t want to live like this”, he said live.

The animal cause activist also said that she has always been a person who forgives others very easily, but that it has not been easy to work forgiveness with others. physical and mental traumas that still exist by the last episode: “How to forgive if the pain is still alive? I had the saddest year of my life. I’m still struggling to survive the horror they’ve done to me. How am I going to be able to forgive if it still hurts so much? Do I still cry when I look at myself? They destroyed my self-esteem because they thought I could get better. I’ve been going to doctors for nine months trying to find a solution, how am I going to be able to forgive?“.

According to the column LeoDays, from the newspaper metropolises, Gilberto Zaborowsky was cheating on his wife, who was trapped in an abusive relationship. Luisa weighed 47 kg and guaranteed that she was losing weight because of so much sadness and so many problems. Perform surgery to reverse the damage caused by medical and gender violence Previously was a big step, as previously the procedure was not possible because of Mell’s weight and health. “You know that I’m struggling to be able to repair the errors… One more step taken!”, he celebrated.

We wish you a lot of strength and take the opportunity to remember that suicide is never the way out or the solution. If you are in need of help, please contact the Life Appreciation Center at 188, anonymously and free of charge.