“I saw two people being intubated and they got worse,” says boltz on period in hospital with Covid-19 | DRAFT5

The player rated the period as a “moment of a lot of learning” why “you start to think about several things, especially staying a week in the hospital alone“, what is “when you like it is important to take care of your health and think about the family, to which I am very attached. You think that maybe you’re leaving your family behind because of an illness, you also think about having more faith. These are things you only think about when you go through a scare like that.”