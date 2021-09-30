“I saw two people being intubated and they got worse,” says boltz on period in hospital with Covid-19 | DRAFT5

Recovered from Covid-19, Ricardo “boltz” Prass will again defend the MIBR this Wednesday (29th) by IEM Fall. On the eve of the tournament, the player gave an interview to the ge, in which he spoke about the period he was hospitalized and revealed that he had used an experimental medicine in development.
“I thought that, even having covid, I wouldn’t take this scare, but it started to get worrying. I felt that I was getting worse every day and the doctors were increasing my oxygen. I thought: I don’t know where this is going to end. I was really worried if something more serious could happen“, he vented.
The player rated the period as a “moment of a lot of learning” why “you start to think about several things, especially staying a week in the hospital alone“, what is “when you like it is important to take care of your health and think about the family, to which I am very attached. You think that maybe you’re leaving your family behind because of an illness, you also think about having more faith. These are things you only think about when you go through a scare like that.”
According to boltz, he discovered that he had contracted the disease before a trip he was going to make to São Paulo to participate in a MIBR recording, at the turn of August to September. In addition, when performing a CT scan, he found that the lung was 30% to 50% taken up by the coronavirus. However, on this occasion he still did not suffer from shortness of breath, being thus released by the doctors. The situation, however, changed the next day.
boltz’s health deteriorated in the first three days that the player was hospitalized. During this period the player was worried “if something more serious could happen” and who witnessed two other patients being intubated, which rapidly deteriorated.
“It may be that, overnight, you get much worse. I tried to keep myself (with positive thinking) and follow all the doctors’ recommendations. There was a nurse who told me: ‘if you don’t eat, you will be intubated, you’re getting weak'”, commented.
Also during his time at the hospital boltz used a drug that has been tested by Pfizer for the treatment of the disease. This is Xelsjanz, which had a study showing that the drug can reduce by 37% respiratory failure or the risk of death in patients with pneumonia associated with Covid-19. The athlete had to buy the drug, paying R$7,000, as it is not covered by the health plan.
As he did during the period he was ill, in the interview with ge, boltz again encouraged vaccination since, in his opinion, the immunizing agent who took it helped him not to have a serious picture of the disease.
After the hospitalization period, boltz returned to the daily Counter-Strike training routine and, even though he was not in Europe with the team, he was aware of much of the MIBR training as he received videos of the practices “to pick up the things they are doing“.
MIBR will debut at IEM Fall 2021 against Sharks at 7:45 pm (Brasilia), a confrontation which you will be able to follow in the coverage of the DRAFT5 clicking here.