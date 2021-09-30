‘I want Bolsonaro out, but I’m not PT’

Former BBC Sarah Andrade gave an interview to Marie Claire and opened the game about her political stance, support for vaccination, participation in an Israel & Rodolffo clip and projects for the future.

See below the topics she covered in the conversation:

POLICY

“Look, it’s very important to be able to talk about this, first I want to make it clear that I don’t support the current president of Brazil, his attitudes are not in line with my values, he didn’t have my vote and he won’t have my vote in the next election. I’ve been following it since the show. I was misinterpreted in a situation on ‘BBB’ and that has a lot of repercussions out here. It’s hard to defend a position, when people create one for you, it’s like your ideas have lost strength. polarized, any opinion becomes controversial and people want to decide their side. And I don’t really support either side, which are currently in this dispute, I really hope we have new leaders to confirm. Brazil deserves a third option and I don’t think I’m less concerned or exempt for it. I’m fully aware of the situation in our country, I want change, I want Bolsonaro out urgently and I’m not PT,” she assured.

VACCINE

“I am completely in favor of the vaccine, I want to make this very clear. Vaccines save lives and only with them can we gradually resume our lives, our work, our daily lives. I am from Brasília and have been living for a short time. in São Paulo. As I was moving to another apartment, I still didn’t have a fixed residence document, which was a requirement of the health authorities to vaccinate. So I had to speed up the move and the document to be able to take the first dose. , my age was released on a Friday, I did a live on Sunday telling fans about the rush of change, and the media reported as if, by choice or lack of priority, I hadn’t been vaccinated, which never happened.” she said, who claimed to have taken the second dose of the vaccine:

“Yes, I’m fully immunized. Like I said, vaccines save lives and I’m doing my part.”

CLIP WITH ISRAEL & RODOLFFO

“I’m working a lot, thank God. And it was amazing to star in this clip. I’ve always wanted to participate in a mega production and I fulfilled another dream in my career. The song ‘Melhor que Muita Gente’ has already had millions of hits since it was In the video I play the role of a woman investigated for stealing love hearts As I pass through the lie detector I am watched by Israel & Rodolfo in a studio overlooking an investigation room It took 10 hours of recording and I ended up being praised not only for the duo, but for the entire production and the media. Total success. I’m very happy. About my projects, there is a lot of news: we are preparing the launch of my own brand; my YouTube channel; an exclusive and exclusive collab even regional meetings with my fans in the four corners of Brazil”, said Sarah, excited.