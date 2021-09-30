IBGE: unemployment drops to 13.7% in the quarter ended in July

The unemployment rate dropped 1 percentage point in the quarter ended in July, going to 13.7% compared to the quarter ended in April. Even with the fall, the country has 14.1 million people looking for a job. The data were released today (30), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which produced the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

According to the institute, there was an increase of 3.6% in the number of employed people, with over 3.1 million in the period analyzed, reaching 89 million people.

The research analyst, Adriana Beringuy, said that, with this, the level of occupancy rose 1.7 percentage points, to 50.2%, the first time above 50% since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March of 2020.

“This is the first time, since the quarter ended in April 2020, that the level of occupation is above 50%, which indicates that more than half of the population of working age is employed in the country”, he said.

Jobs recovered

The analyst explained that, in the quarter and in the year, there was a recovery in formal jobs. But there are still 5 million people employed less than in the pre-pandemic period.

“If you look from the point of view of the working population, we are at 89 million. At the very beginning of 2020, we were at 94 million, that is, we are still five million less than in the pre-pandemic period. But there was a very significant growth in the employed population, which is now above 50%, but it is still much lower than what we had in the pre-pandemic period. The biggest growth in the quarter and in the year was in employment with a formal contract”, said Adriana.

Employment with a formal contract rose 3.5%, with over 1 million people, totaling 30.6 million in the mobile quarter analyzed. In comparison with the same period in 2020, the number increased by 4.2%. According to the IBGE, this is the first increase in registered employment since January 2020, in the annual comparison.

The same survey also indicated that there was an increase in informal jobs, with the expansion of self-employed work without a National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) and employment without a formal contract in the private sector. As a result, the informality rate rose from 39.8% in the previous moving quarter to 40.8% in the quarter ended in July.

The number of employees in the private sector without a formal contract grew 6% in the quarterly comparison, to 10.3 million people. In one year, this contingent rose 19%.