Ibovespa Future opens higher on the last day of the month, following external movement and busy indicators schedule

(scyther5/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Ibovespa futures opens slightly higher by around 0.6% this Thursday (30th), the last day of September, although heading towards a negative month.

Attention is still focused on the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) and the new projections for the economy in Brazil, while abroad, expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve (the American central bank) will tighten monetary policy in the coming months .

Also in the United States, investors monitor the movements in Washington, as it is the last day for Republicans and Democrats to avoid the so-called “shutdown”, or government shutdown (see more here).

Congress prepares to pass new government funding by Dec. 3 as moderate and progressive Democrats open a dispute over spending trillions of dollars to fund expanded family leaves, health care for the elderly and better supports for children.

The expectation is that the Senate and Chamber of Deputies will approve a temporary financing bill until midnight this Thursday, avoiding a partial government stoppage like the one that happened in late 2018 and early 2019, which lasted 35 days.

In Asia, markets closed on the worst quarterly performance since the start of the pandemic, amid negative news from Chinese developer Evergrande and weaker data on Chinese activity.

Finally, at the domestic level, the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) showed a 2.1% increase forecast for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. For this year, estimates point to an expansion of 4.7% of the economy, compared to 4.6% previously.

Inflation projections, in turn, are around 8.5% for 2021, 3.7% for 2022, and 3.2% for 2023. This scenario assumes an upward trajectory for the basic rate interest rate, with Selic ending December at 8.25% and 2022 at 8.50% per annum. For 2023, the expectations, according to the document, are for interest at 6.75%. Attention is also given to the presentation of the RTI at 11 am, by Fabio Kanczuk, Director of Economic Policy, followed by a press conference with Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank.

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) showed an unemployment rate of 13.7% in the quarter ended in July. The data was better than expected. The median expectation of consensus Refinitive the unemployment rate was 13.9% in July.

In the US, ongoing claims for unemployment insurance came in worse than expected, with 362,000 claims, down from 351,000 the week before. the projection Refinitive was 335,000 orders.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 6.6% in the 2nd quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months, in line with expectations by economists consulted by Refinitive

At 9:37 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures contract maturing in October 2021 had risen by 0.7%, to 111,930 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates in a fall of 0.9% to R$5.382 on purchase and R$5.383 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October operated in a fall of 0.6%, to R$ 5.386.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 operates close to stability at 7.18%, DI for January 2023 operates at a slight drop of one basis point to 9.11%, DI for January 2025 dropped two points -base at 10.17% and DI for January 2027 registers a negative variation of two base points at 10.55%.

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

In addition to the approval of the R$300 million program to subsidize cooking gas, other news is stirring up the news about Petrobras. Continuing the statement of September 24, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF) concluded on the day before the financial settlement of the early redemption of the bonds 4.375% Global Notes and 4.25% Global Notes, both maturing in 2023 .

The total redemption amount was equivalent to $1.3 billion, excluding unpaid capitalized interest and considering the exchange rate of $1.1717 per euro for currency bonds.

Sabesp (SBSP3)

Sabesp announced on Wednesday that the São Paulo State privatization council approved a recommendation for the state government to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss options for restructuring the capital of the water and sanitation company. In recent months, members of the state government have been making statements to the press about the possibility of Sabesp going through a privatization process.

Petroreconcavo (RECV3)

Petroreconcavo signed a purchase and sale agreement for the supply of natural gas from Companhia Potiguar de Gás, Potigas.

The contract provides for the delivery of 236,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day as of January 1, 2022, with a duration of two years.

IRB (IRBR3)

Seeing the IRB on the right track, but still facing many challenges, Credit Suisse maintained its recommendation underperform (performance below the market average, or equivalent to the sale) and cut the target price for the share from R$7.50 to R$5, which configures a 3.5% appreciation potential in relation to the closing of fourth.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related