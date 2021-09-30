Ibovespa had zero gains with the turnaround of international stock exchanges; dollar rises to R$ 5.46

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa had earned zero this Thursday (30), the last day of September, after spending a good part of the session on a high and reaching 112,371 points. The shares of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and banks such as Itaú (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC3; BBDC4) and Banco Brasil (BBAS3), retreat and pressure the index. Together, the shares of these four companies account for 24.25% of the composition of the theoretical benchmark portfolio.

At 1:40 pm (Brasilia time) Ibovespa operates with a slight positive variation of 0.08% to 111,200 points.

With this, the index continues on its way to end the month in the red, down 6.5% until the day before. In the year, the performance is also negative, at 6.7%.

Abroad, the American indices are low. The Dow Jones drops 1.21%, the S&P 500 retreats 0.8% while the Nasdaq has a slight drop of 0.23%.

Investors are monitoring moves in Washington as it is the last day for Republicans and Democrats to avoid a so-called “shutdown”, or government shutdown (see more here).

Congress prepares to pass new government funding by Dec. 3 as moderate and progressive Democrats open a dispute over spending trillions of dollars to fund expanded family leaves, health care for the elderly and better supports for children.

The expectation is that the Senate and Chamber of Deputies will approve a temporary financing bill until midnight this Thursday, avoiding a partial government stoppage like the one that happened in late 2018 and early 2019, which lasted 35 days.

Also in the United States, continuous requests for unemployment insurance came in worse than expected, with 362,000 requests, compared to 351,000 the previous week. the projection Refinitive was 335,000 orders.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months, in line with expectations by economists consulted by Refinitive

Here in Brazil, the Central Bank revised its forecasts for inflation, which should end the year at 8.5% according to monetary authority estimates. The BC reiterated a message in the Copom minutes about its intention to raise the Selic again by 1 point at the October meeting. Abroad, expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) tightens monetary policy in the coming months.

“The report reinforces that the BC is ready to place interest where necessary, in order to make inflation converge to the target. According to projections, the Selic at 8.5% seems to be the floor for the end of the cycle. In this way, there would be room for an even higher interest rate. We did not change our Selic forecast at 8.25 in 2021 and 8.75 in 2022”, he says.

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) showed an unemployment rate of 13.7% in the quarter ended in July. The data was better than expected. The median expectation of consensus Refinitive the unemployment rate was 13.9% in July.

In Asia, markets closed on the worst quarterly performance since the start of the pandemic, amid negative news from Chinese developer Evergrande and weaker data on Chinese activity.

In exchange, the commercial dollar operated at an increase of 0.55% to R$ 5.459 in purchases and R$ 5.46 in sales. The dollar futures maturing in October, in turn, operated with gains of 0.39%, at R$ 5.439.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 was up by one basis point to 7.19%, DI for January 2023 was up by six basis points to 9.18%, DI for January 2025 rose ten basis points at 10.28% and DI for January 2027 had a positive variation of ten basis points at 10.67%.

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

In addition to the approval of the R$300 million program to subsidize cooking gas, other news is stirring up the news about Petrobras. Continuing the statement of September 24, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF) concluded on the day before the financial settlement of the early redemption of the bonds 4.375% Global Notes and 4.25% Global Notes, both maturing in 2023 .

The total redemption amount was equivalent to $1.3 billion, excluding unpaid capitalized interest and considering the exchange rate of $1.1717 per euro for currency bonds.

Sabesp (SBSP3)

Sabesp announced on Wednesday that the São Paulo State privatization council approved a recommendation for the state government to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss options for restructuring the capital of the water and sanitation company. In recent months, members of the state government have been making statements to the press about the possibility of Sabesp going through a privatization process.

Petroreconcavo (RECV3)

Petroreconcavo signed a purchase and sale agreement for the supply of natural gas from Companhia Potiguar de Gás, Potigas.

The contract provides for the delivery of 236,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day as of January 1, 2022, with a duration of two years.

IRB (IRBR3)

Seeing the IRB on the right track, but still facing many challenges, Credit Suisse maintained its recommendation underperform (performance below the market average, or equivalent to the sale) and cut the target price for the share from R$7.50 to R$5, which configures a 3.5% appreciation potential in relation to the closing of fourth.

