Ibovespa rose 0.89%, after falling 3%; dollar is also high, at R$ 5.43

After plummeting more than 3% in the last session, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed Wednesday (29) up 0.89%, at 111,106.83 points, following the recovery on stock exchanges in Europe and the United States.

The dollar also ended the session on a high, this 0.11%, quoted at R$ 5.43 on sale. It is the sixth consecutive session of gains for the US currency, which this week alone has registered a 1.62% appreciation against the real.

Even with today’s performance, the Ibovespa is heading to close the month with a sharp drop. Since the 1st, the indicator has already fallen by 6.46% — a percentage that accounts for almost all accumulated loss in 2021 (6.65%). The dollar, on the other hand, registers an increase of 5% in the month and 4.66% in the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Still timid recovery

With monetary authorities around the world announcing tightening measures to curb inflation, investors returned to making punctual purchases of higher risk assets in today’s session, which contributed to the rise of stocks in Europe and the US and, by table, the Ibovespa.

Among the day’s data that influenced this market movement was the rise in economic sentiment in the euro zone in September, after a drop in August. At the same time, in Brazil, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security announced the creation of 372,265 formal jobs in August — above the market forecast of 272,500 new formal jobs.

The recovery, however, is still timid. The market is weighed down by fears over the recent surge in global oil and gas prices, as well as the risks of a failure of the US parliamentary agreement to prevent a government stoppage.

Fed helps keep dollar high

The dollar’s movement against the real today comes after a difficult session for risky assets — such as the Brazilian currency —, as the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) expects to reduce stimulus to the US economy. , fears about global growth and the energy crisis in China have increased the search for safer investments — such as the US currency.

“This perfect storm is brewing” that explains the current high levels of the dollar, explained Helder Wakabayashi, finance specialist at Toro Investimentos, to Reuters. He believes that the US currency should continue to rise in the short term and end 2021 close to R$5.30, since the domestic environment is also a factor of concern.

Amid persistent fiscal uncertainties, leaders of the Chamber of Deputies and the government are already discussing a possible extension of emergency aid, while the Executive is seeking a budgetary solution to create Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

As there is no space in the spending ceiling unless there are substantial reductions in other spending, (…) investors are beginning to worry that emergency aid will eventually be taken out of the ceiling, rendering it virtually ineffective.

Analysts from Genial Investimentos, in note

(With Reuters)