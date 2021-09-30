Ibovespa tries aftermath, but tension with US and China limits recovery By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Riding on the rise of global markets, Brazilian stocks had rebounded on Wednesday, after the main domestic index closed the day before at the second lowest level in 2021, but the risk of a budget lock in the United States and the slowdown in China limited the reaction.

Around 12h, the showed an increase of 1.4%, to 111,699.61 points. The financial turnover of the session was 9.5 billion reais.

As monetary authorities around the world shift from stimulus to tightening measures to curb inflation, investors clung to punctual data this session to return to punctual purchases of riskier assets, which boosted stock indices in Europe and in the United States.

Among the day’s data that gave some breath to stock buying was the rise in eurozone economic sentiment in September, after a dip in August. Here, the Ministry of Labor announced that Brazil created 372,265 formal jobs in August, the highest result for the month of the series started in 2010 and above the market forecast of 272,500 new jobs.

However, fears over the recent surge in global gas and gas prices, as well as the risks of a failure by a US parliamentary agreement to prevent a government shutdown, weighed heavily on the market.

JBS (SA:) was a positive highlight, ahead even of rivals Marfrig (SA:) and BRF (SA:), which had another positive session, with increases of 4.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Méliuz (SA:) was the index’s earnings leader, up 6.1%, in the wake of the stock rally in companies on the corner of technology and retail in . VIA had a 3.2% gain, while AMERICANAS grew 4.3%.

Petrobras (SA:) resisted the drop in the price of a barrel of oil and rose 1.5% after announcing an agreement to sell the Chinese CNOOC an extra 5% share in the contract for sharing the surplus from the transfer of rights in the Búzios field, in the pre -salt from the Santos Basin, for US$2.08 billion.

Hapvida (SA:) rose 0.7%. The company fell sharply on the eve after Cade’s Superintendence declared the agreement to merge with Notre Dame (SA:) complex, which fell 1.5%. This Wednesday, the Credit Suisse (SIX:) stated in a note to clients that Cade’s warning does not represent a risk for the merger.

Usiminas (SA:) gained 5.1%, partially reacting after heavy losses in the last two sessions, after having announced on Monday the shutdown of blast furnace 2 at its plant in Ipatinga for up to 5 months due to an incident that did not had details informed by the company to the market.

Banco Santander Brasil (SA:) had an increase of 1.8%, pulling the car of the banking sector, as investors preferred to position themselves in stocks with greater liquidity and more resilient companies during the crisis. Itau Unibanco grew 1.6% and Bradesco (SA:) had an increase of 2.3%.

M Dias Branco (SA:), outside the index, had an increase of 5%, after having announced the night before the purchase of health food company Latinex for up to 272 million reais.