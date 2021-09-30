IGP-M falls 0.64% in September and 12-month high is below 30% for the first time since February – Economy

O General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), normally used to correct property rental contracts, fell 0.64% in September, after rising 0.66% in August, reported on Wednesday, 29, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). It is the first monthly deflation of the index since February 2020 (-0.04%) and the lowest rate since August 2019 (-0.67%).

The deflation of the IGP-M was greater than indicated by the median of analysts’ estimates heard by the Broadcast Projections, down 0.43%, and was within the range of projections (-1.10% to 0.03%).

As a result, inflation accumulated in 12 months by the IGP-M decelerated from 31.12% in August to 24.86% in September, below the 30% level for the first time since February (28.94%). In 2021, the index adds up to 16.0%.

The IGP-M calculation takes into account the variation in the prices of goods and services, as well as raw materials used in agricultural, industrial and civil construction production, and is significantly affected by the performance of exchange rates and wholesale products.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which monitors the change in prices perceived by producers, dropped 1.21% in September, after rising 0.66% in August, and pushed the deflation of the IGP-M. The indicator accumulates high of 19.15% in the year and 30.54% in 12 months.

This reading was a reflection of the 5.74% deflation of gross raw materials, compared to a 1.64% decline in August, with iron ore prices accelerating their losses to 21.74%, after a 15.32% decline in the previous month.

“It was the main contribution to the result of the general index,” said André Braz, coordinator of price indices, on the behavior of the commodity. “Without iron ore, the IGP-M would have increased by 2.37% in August and 1.21% in September.”

At the other end, the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) increased from 0.75% to 1.19% in the period. The indicator accumulates inflation of 6.30% in 2021 and 9.20% in 12 months.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) rose 0.56% in September, the same rate registered in August. The index records an increase of 11.99% from January to September 2021 and 16.37% in the 12-month period.

According to the latest Market Focus Report, released by the Central Bank on Monday, 27, the projection of market analysts for an increase in the IGP-M this year went from 18.21% to 18.18% – a month ago, it was by 19.65%. / WITH REUTERS