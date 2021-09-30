In 2nd acquisition in 1 week, Kraft Heinz buys BR Spices and spices up the portfolio – Economy

A week after buying the Hemmer’s spice manufacturer from Santa Catarina, the American giant Kraft Heinz, controlled by 3G Capital, of the trio Jorge Paulo Lemann, Beto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, in addition to the mega-investor Warren Buffett, bought BR Spices, a spice and seasoning company.

The negotiation should be concluded by the end of this year and the company’s founder, Gabriel Daniel, will remain in charge. The value of the deal, which gave Kraft Heinz control, was not disclosed.

BR Spices was founded in 2015 and has a factory in Jandira, in the interior of São Paulo. Produces about 70 items, 100% natural. According to Gabriel Daniel, the acquisition “may raise BR Spices to another level” and should increase the brand’s portfolio with the possibility of exploring new segments.

For Kraft Heinz, the transaction is in line with the strategy of “elevation of flavor” of the portfolio.

“BR Spices and its founder have an inspiring history of entrepreneurship. The business’s main objective is to accelerate the company’s innovation strategy, a priority for Kraft Heinz in recent years. Investment in new businesses is part of Brazil’s growth agenda , seeking more agility, expertise and authenticity of new brands in development”, said the president of Kraft Heinz Brasil, Fernando Rosa, in a press release.