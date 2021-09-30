In a scenario for 2022, AstraZeneca is the only certainty for the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health understands that, for now, the only vaccine that is certain for 2022 is the AstraZeneca produced nationally by Fiocruz. But the folder continues to work with enough Pfizer and Janssen doses for next year. The details were presented by the interim minister, Rodrigo Cruz, at the door of the ministry in Brasília, this Wednesday (29).

“The 2022 scenario, in terms of vaccine supply, is much calmer than at the end of last year. So, in this scenario, we have to privilege vaccines that have a definitive registration with Anvisa. What is concrete today for 2022 is AstraZeneca with national IFA. We talk about the other vaccines, but the concrete is AstraZeneca”, explained Cruz.

The two vaccines with definitive registration, which have already been included in the SUS, are AstraZeneca and Pfizer. But AstraZeneca is being produced nationally by Fiocruz. The executive secretary also stated that the national IFA has already been produced and Fiocruz is now awaiting the release of Anvisa.

In relation to other vaccines, Pfizer ends the month of September concluding sending the first 100 million doses to Brazil. Between October and December 2021, the company will ship the second batch of 100 million doses. Janssen, who already had a small shipment in advance, in the last three months of this year, will reach more than 30 million doses.

According to Cruz, the ministry analyzes international studies by the laboratories themselves and the study itself, commissioned jointly by the University of Oxford, will bring details on how many people need to receive the third dose, or booster dose, and then yes, the folder will define new purchases.

“As the MS has contracted more than 550 million doses of vaccines and we have a population of around 200 million inhabitants, depending on the number of Brazilians we will need to reinforce or which group we will immunize. Today, we vaccinate those over 12 years old. We can have a break for next year”, concluded Cruz.