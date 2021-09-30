in an unusual scene, Taliban fighters have fun in an amusement park

“This is Afghanistan! shouts a Taliban fighter gleefully as he sits on a pirate boat with some fellow-in-arms at an amusement park west of Kabul.

With AK-47 or M4 rifles strapped to their chests, soldiers cling to colored steel benches as they are tossed back and forth with their scarves and turbans in the wind. They decided that the rocket launcher that one of them had been carrying a few minutes earlier should be left on the ground. For precaution.

Taliban enjoy pirate boat ride at amusement park outside Kabul Photo: WAKIL KOHSAR / STF/28-09-2021

Taliban fighters appear at ease six weeks after the Islamist movement’s arrival in the Afghan capital and its return to power, two decades after the expulsion from Kabul during a US-led international intervention.

Since then, the population has feared the return of the fundamentalist regime imposed in the 1990s, when most entertainment options – such as music, photography and television – were banned.

The Taliban are trying to reassure Afghans and the international community and say they will be less rigid than in the past. But the promises provoke skepticism among analysts.

With members aged 18 to 52, the group has fun at a small amusement park near Lake Qarghah, on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, a place that usually attracts families and children to enjoy the Ferris wheel and the carousel.

Since taking power, thousands of Taliban from across the country, often from rural areas, have arrived in Kabul. But in this small group of fighters who took the day to have fun, most were going to an amusement park for the first time.

At the end of the three-minute ride on the pirate barge, they applaud and smile. And the rocket launcher returns to its owner’s arms.

On the shores of the picturesque lake, other Taliban members board swan-shaped paddleboats as the sun begins to set behind the nearby hills. Still with their guns, they set off in pairs through the water on small toys in pink, blue, green and yellow. The Taliban smile during the crashes of small boats.

Dressed in camouflage uniforms or traditional Afghan clothing, they pose with their rifles while friends take pictures. Some older members of the militia take the opportunity to pray on the small dock, where they deposit their shawls between two boats.