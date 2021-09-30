In Asuncion, Red Bull Bragantino defeats Libertad and goes to the Sudamericana final

And Red Bull Bragantino fans couldn’t be happier. On Wednesday night, the Brazilian team wrote its name in the history of CONMEBOL South America by eliminating Libertad (PAR), in the middle of Defensores del Chaco, thus guaranteeing its place in the grand final. After winning the first leg by 2-0, Massa Bruta again defeated their rival, but on the scoreboard 3-1, with Argentine Cuello, who scored two goals by the visitors, as well as Artur, who scored. final numbers.

Now, the team from Bragança Paulista will have to wait for the definition of their opponent, who will come out of the confrontation between Athletico-PR and Peñarol. On the way, Hurricane, away from home, defeated the Uruguayans by 2-1, and can play for any draw to ensure a Brazilian final in the competition.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO OPENS THE SCORE AT THE START



If the situation was already good even before the ball rolled, when the game started, just after 8 minutes, things improved even more for the Brazilian team. After a quick climb to his attacking field, Cuello was fired on the edge and, after getting closer to the goal, he risked the shot that didn’t give goalkeeper Martín Silva a chance and opened the scoring.

Worried about the aggregate score, Libertad then started to run after the loss. And almost set the game on fire moments later. On minute 14, the referee scored Fabrício Bruno’s penalty on Óscar Cardozo, after the defender hit his arm on the attacker, but Diego Viera, in a kick in the middle of the goal, saw Cleiton make the defense, keeping the score unchanged.

PARAGUAANS START TO RISK MORE



With a totally offensive posture, Daniel Garnero’s commanders did not give up. Thus, they bet on kicks from outside the area, even managing to hit the rival post in one of them, keeping the hope of a possible recovery. Even so, Libertad was almost surprised by Eric Ramires, who gave the Paraguayan shirt number 1 work, this being the last danger before the end of the stage.

LIBERTAD DISCOUNTS, BUT BRAGA MARKS IT SOON AFTER



Keeping the same pace in the first minutes, the Paraguayan team, after 6 minutes, finally found their goal. After launching for Hugo Martínez’s area, Melgarejo sent it to the back of the net, equalizing everything in Defensores.

However, moments later, at 11 minutes, the visitors returned to the front. In good play by Artur, the shirt 7 found him again, Cuello, in good condition, with the Argentine only having the job of hitting low and crossing, making it 2-1.

RED BULL CLOSES THE ACCOUNT AT THE END

As time passed, both technicians then made some changes. For Libertad, Daniel risked more by increasing his attacking power in anticipation of a historic turnaround, while for Massa Bruta, Barbieri opted in one of them for a double exchange of strikers, putting Helinho and Gabriel Novaes in place of Cuello and Ytalo, respectively.

And who did better was the Bragança Paulista club. On minute 37, taking advantage of a beautiful shot from Lucas Evangelista, Artur appeared on the second post, increasing the difference in the scoreboard to 3-1.

DATASHEET

LIBERTAD 1×3 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Date and time: 09/29/2021, at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time)

​Location: Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion (PAR)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Cristian Navarro (ARG)

VAR: Jhon Ospina (COL)

Yellow Cards: Vangioni, 10’/1ºT; Bocanegra, 38’/1ºT; Barboza, 32’/2ºT; Diego Viera, at 45’/2ºT

Red Cards: there was not

Goals: Cuello, 8’/1ºT (1-0); Melgarejo, 6’/2ºT (1-1); Cuello, 11’/2ºT (2-1); Arthur, 37’/2ºT (3-1)

RELEASE: Martin Silva; Mayada (Iván Ramírez, at 19’/2ºT), Diego Viera, Barboza and Vangioni (Espinoza, at 40’/2ºT); Bocanegra, Hugo Martínez, Bogarín (Sebastián Ferreira, at half-time), Enciso (Merlini, at 19’/2nd T) and Melgarejo; Óscar Cardozo (Marcelo Fernández, at 19’/2ºT).

(Technician: Daniel Garnero)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Ardelan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido, at 31’/2ºT); Jadsom Silva (Lucas Evangelista, at 30’/2ºT), Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Natan, at 10’/2ºT); Artur, Ytalo (Gabriel Novaes, at 21’/2ºT) and Cuello (Helinho, at 21’/2ºT).

(Technician: Maurício Barbieri)