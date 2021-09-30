In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Vitória discovers she is bankrupt and Quinzinho accuses Clemência

Daughter of Ana and Joaquim, characters from “Novo Mundo”, Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) returns to Brazil and leaves Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) speechless and terrified at the Casino Perequetê. All because he took care of her properties, but he sold all the properties. But what he feared most happens: the half-sister discovers that she no longer has any property in the capital and is bankrupt.

An archaeologist, she arrived in Brazil to bring a historical piece to Empress Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella). However, he will no longer be able to return to Europe after discovering that he no longer has the income from the rents of his houses that were managed by Quinzinho. With that, she will start working in the Emperors’ private museum.

Meanwhile, Clemência (Dani Barros) is enchanted by Alberto (Carlos Bonow), who invites her to drop everything and run away with him. At first, she hesitates to pursue the idea, but later ends up running away with her lover. With his wife’s departure, Quinzinho takes the opportunity to blame Vitória’s bankruptcy on her.

“It was Clemencia! She sold her properties! That’s why she ran away,” he will lie.

Alberto (Carlos Bonow) and Clemência (Dani Barros) in “In the Times of the Emperor”

Vitória will be so shocked by the information that she ends up fainting, even more when considering the possibility of living with Prisca (Maria Carolina Basílio) and Hilário (Theo de Almeida). The blow of fate, however, will bring her closer to the little ones.

“I’ve never even taken care of a plant. Where’s Clemencia?”, despairs Vitória.