In lecture, Fernando Diniz shouts to encourage Vasco players: “You will eat Goiás” | Vasco

Fernando Diniz’s lecture for the game against Goiás was very encouraging to Vasco’s players. In the dressing room of São Januário, the coach shouted a lot to convey confidence in the game that would be won by the Rio team 2-0 last Monday.

– We’ll push the crowd the same way they push us. We’re going to run to c… And give life. You’re going to go in there and eat Goiás. There’s no dispute, one of ours. It’s all ours. All ours. All ours – said the coach.

+ Previously contested players gain prominence in Fernando Diniz’s Vasco

It worked out. Vasco had a good performance, especially in the first half, and kept recovering in Serie B. The match had a public, and this was explored in the conversation in the dressing room, shown in images from VascoTV. The steering wheel Caio Lopes commented:

– Now put it in there. The crowd will ignite, take advantage of a corner, a kick. The fans will come along. Confidence. We are good for c…, believe it. Let’s smash Goiás.

1 of 2 Fernando Diniz guides Vasco players in the dressing room of São Januário — Photo: Reproduction Fernando Diniz guides Vasco players in the dressing room of São Januário — Photo: Reproduction