Inflation disorients the market and the price of the same item varies by more than 500% – Economy

the shot of the inflation, which hit 10% in 12 months until September, according to IPCA-15, brought an additional problem for Brazilians when it comes to shopping: a large variation in the price of the same product between different establishments.

A survey of quotations for 15 items of basic consumption, including food and hygiene and cleaning products, reveals a difference of up to 578% in the price of the same toothpaste. The product packaging with 90 grams, of the same brand, was found for the lowest price of R$ 1.18 and the highest, of R$ 8.

Discrepancies in the three-digit place between the highest and lowest quotes for the same product – something that was not uncommon to find before the Real plan – were also found in carton milk (408.3%), soap (328.3%), pasta (184.3%), salt (155.2%), beans (126.8%), coffee (106 .7%) and liquid detergent (104.7%). Soy oil and rice appeared in the survey with variations of 69.5% and 70.7%, respectively.

The survey, made at the request of the state by the chief economist of National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes, shows that all 15 items registered significant variations. The most modest difference, of 20.8%, appeared in industrialized bread, whose highest price was R$ 7.20 and the lowest, R$ 5.96.

Prices were surveyed last Friday, using the tool from Google Shopping Brazil. Among the criteria used to carry out the survey, nationwide and which included large retailers, are the fact that the product is representative of Brazilian basic consumption and is available in at least ten physical or virtual stores.

“Variations between the highest and lowest price of the same product generally tend to increase when inflation expectations are different,” says Bentes.

At the present time, where inflation in 12 months exceeds 10%, and inflation expectations, according to the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, they are increasing for 25 consecutive weeks (about six months), setting a price is a very complex task, says Bentes.

“The dispersion between the highest and the lowest price is fueled by higher inflation expectations, because when economic agents are going to set a price, they have to take into account the cost of energy, the negotiation with the manufacturer and also the expected inflation future in order to protect its margin”, he argues.

This wide variation in prices is a result of the strategies chosen by retailers. “Not all retailers are going to put fat on prices, there are those who are going to keep prices low to try to gain in sales volume.” The result of these strategies is a large price dispersion.

Pandemic

In addition to the great volatility in inflation expectations, the economist Fábio Silveira, partner at MacroSector consultancy, attributes this wide dispersion between prices to the disorganization of production chains due to the pandemic.

“Since March of last year, the production process has been volatile and disoriented”, recalls the economist. During this period, production lines were interrupted and then resumed, with inputs purchased at different prices in the domestic and international markets. “There is a huge lack of coordination, not only because of production cycles, but also because of raw material costs, exchange rate variations and inventory turnover”, observes Silveira.

In his opinion, the world economy faces a great irrationality in the production chains and in the price formation processes, being the situation worse in Brazil. Silveira believes that it will take up to two years for the balance to be re-established and the prices of a product begin to converge towards the same level.

Based on the CNC survey, the report chose six items – rice, beans, sugar, coffee, milk and soy oil – and calculated what the cost of this basket would be for the highest and lowest price. The accounts for the value of the basket were made considering the amount consumed by a family of four, a criterion followed by Procon Foundation in São Paulo.

The basket with the most expensive products would cost R$ 428.98, more than double the value of the same basket with the cheapest products (R$ 204.92).

Bentes recalls that food at home represents 25% of the budget of the average Brazilian, according to Household Budget Survey of IBGE.

Today, the internet is an important tool for researching prices. “It became easier for those who have access to information”, says the economist.