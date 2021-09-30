Influencer Kamila Simioni claims to have yelled at ex-employee but denies physical assault | Minas Gerais

The digital influencer and businesswoman Kamila Simioni, 35, was taken to the police station this Tuesday night (28), after a report of aggression made by a former employee, assumed in an interview with TV Globo who yelled at the saleswoman, but denied the physical attacks.
“I said there was no commission. After that, out of nowhere, she started screaming: ‘I’m being attacked, call the police.’ Whatever it is, you’ll see that it wasn’t a second or a third person who did it. It was her trying to self-mutilate,” Simioni said.
The influencer has more than 300,000 followers on social media.
Kamila Simioni was heard and released from the police station, after accusations of assaulting a former employee, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Social networks
“Kicked me, scratched me, I hit my head against the wall”
In conversation with g1, 37-year-old Aline Gracielle de Sousa said the trouble began when she resigned from Kamila’s store. The seller worked at the establishment during 20 days.
“I wanted to leave the store because I didn’t agree with certain things that happened in there. I sent a message to Kamila informing me of my desire to leave. When I arrived at the store, a friend of hers received me and told me how much I would receive, but R$210 was missing. When I asked, Kamila has already started to attack me,” said Aline.
The seller said that Kamila assaulted her with punches, scratches, kicks and hair pulling.
“She started swearing at me, kicked me, scratched me, I hit my head on the wall, pulled my hair, I didn’t understand anything, she kicked me, called me anything, and even said I didn’t know where I had gotten myself into. I was afraid she would kill me and disappear with my body,” he said.
Saleswoman Aline Graciele denounces influencer, Kamila Simioni, for aggression in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Personal archive
Aline also said that she left the store, located on the 5th floor of a building in downtown Belo Horizonte, asking for help. City guards who were on the street tried to help her.
“I ran away, and she followed. The guards were suspicious of her attitude and asked what was going on, a woman in a car told me that she knew Kamila and that I should be careful,” he said.
The Military Police was called and the two women were sent to Ceflan 2, in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, in the eastern region of the capital.
“I still don’t receive anything, no real, I was supposed to receive a little more than a thousand reais, but so far nothing. I’m under the effects of medication to calm me down, I want justice! Many people are afraid because the boss is rich, high-class , but I want to receive and believe in divine justice,” said Aline.
The Civil Police said that it had drawn up a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO). The influencer was heard and released. There was no arrest.
In a post on social media, the blogger echoed the confusion.
“Try again, okay, my love? Keep trying. Every day a fool comes out of the house, and that fool isn’t me. (…) Talking, even a parrot talks, tasting is difficult. As long as you have money, there will always be those vultures, who don’t like to work, wanting to take what you’ve conquered. But, they’ll never succeed. Go to work, woman! Go to work and God will bless you….”