Influencer Kamila Simioni detained suspected of assaulting former employee in BH – Gerais

Digital influencer and businesswoman from BH reportedly attacked a former employee after questioning the value of the labor agreement (photo: Instagram Reproduction) With more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, the digital influencer and businesswoman Kamila Simioni, 35, was taken to the police station this Tuesday night (9/28) suspected of assaulting a former employee with punches, slaps and hair pulls . The occurrence was registered in downtown Belo Horizonte, where Kamila has a clothing store.

According to the Military Police, the victim is Aline Gracielle de Sousa, 37 years old. She claims she was beaten up by her former boss after questioning the value of a severance pay.

As he reported to the military, Aline went to the store located on Rua da Bahia on Tuesday afternoon (28/9), after resigning, to receive the agreement. When checking how much he would receive, he warned that the calculations made were incorrect, as they disregarded the payment of the R$ 210 bonus related to the sales target achieved in the previous month.

Faced with the questioning, Kamila would have been upset and began to offend and hit the seller. The aggressions described by PM include name-calling such as “slut”, leg kicks, slaps in the face, scratches on the arms and hair pulling. The store manager would also have participated in the attack.

Aline says she managed to get away from the two and run to the street, where she found a Municipal Guard vehicle and called for help. The agents instructed to call the PM. The victim then went to Praça Rui Barbosa, where he found a garrison.

The police conducted Kamila Police Station of Planto 2 (Deplan 2), in Bairro Floresta, in Belo Horizonte. In agreement with the Civil Police, the influencer was heard, signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO) and then was released.

‘very full’



Simioni denies the crime. Police, the influencer said that Aline started screaming and beating herself in order to compromise her reputation when told that she would not receive a commission.

In a video posted on Instagram, the company’s defense made a press release in which she accused Aline of slanderous denunciation.

“Due to the illegal information taken by the Military Police, this character, whose name I will not even pronounce, invented stories that will be unmasked in the event of a possible criminal proceeding. And this city will certainly be liable for the crime of slanderous denunciation”, says the lawyer on video.

A few hours after the publication, Kamila made fun of the situation in her profile stories. “Very full walking in the streets of Barro Preto”.