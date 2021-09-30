Influencer Kamila Simioni is arrested after ex-employee report

The digital influencer and businesswoman Kamila Simioni, 35, was detained yesterday in Belo Horizonte after a complaint of aggression made by a former employee. After being heard, she was released.

Wanted by UOL, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirmed the occurrence of bodily injury and claimed to have issued a TCO (Detailed Term of Occurrence) — a record of minor offenses or crimes.

Kamila Simioni’s Publication Image: Playback / Instagram

Yesterday, in Stories on Instagram, Kamila showed that she was at the police station. Also in posts on the social network, she also exposed conversations with the former employee and said that the woman should “work”.

Try again, okay, my love? Keep trying. Every day a fool leaves the house, and that fool is not me. […] Talking, even a parrot talks, proving it is difficult. As long as you have money, there will always be those vultures, who don’t like to work, wanting to take what you’ve earned. But, they will never make it. Go to work, woman! Go to work that God will bless you. he said

Kamila Simioni accumulates more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. She owns the brands Kamila Simioni Shoes and Kamila Simioni for Woman, as well as the beauty salon Kamila Simioni Beauty Center.