Instagram creates button to send message on WhatsApp; understand

The functionality is intended to facilitate contact between consumers and brands directly in the messenger. Learn details.

Instagram created a new feature which allows users to add a button with a direct link to WhatsApp to their profiles. This function is intended to facilitate contact between customers and stores. The functionality is available in version for iOS and Android devices.

This feature ensures that people who are interested in some product in the Instagram window get in touch with the stores and make negotiations directly. That is, outside Instagram with the chat in the messenger, adding the contact on the cell phone.

The button can be used by regular profiles and business accounts that want to provide the WhatsApp option as a contact for your followers. Dispensing, then, the need for the profile owner to add the contact number written in the description.

Until now, commercial profiles had only the option of the “Message” button, which automatically opens a conversation in Direct, or “E-mail”, or through the Ads Manager with a Facebook account.

How to link Instagram to WhatsApp?

Those who want to use this feature need to perform an authentication procedure, in which Instagram sends a verification code per message for the feature to be released on the profile.

see the step by step Next:

Access your user profile and select the “Edit” option; Then click on the “Contact Options” option; Select the “WhatsApp” option, which will give you access to the resource’s configuration page; Enter your WhatsApp number and click on the “Send Code” button; In a few moments you will receive the code via text message; Put the number sequence received by message to link WhatsApp in the “Insert code” location; Go to “Profile View” and keep the option “Display contact information” activated; Press “Finish” to save changes to your profile.

To see the WhatsApp link button on Instagram, go to a user profile and click “Contact”. Soon after, the link to start a conversation on WhatsApp will appear on the profile. Just click on the button to start a conversation.