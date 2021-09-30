Instagram releases new function test for the Brazilian audience

Instagram starts testing a new tool from this Wednesday (29). The “close friends” function of the stories will be updated. The idea is to have more control over who will receive your content or not. Starting this week, users will be able to customize the list with the audience of their stories.

selected people

The first change takes place in the name, which becomes “Selected people”. Through the feature, the user can select which followers will receive the content. This can be done with each new publication, without having to save a specific audience.

However, the created list will remain intact until the profile owner decides to add or remove someone from it.

It is worth noting that the test will be exclusive to the Brazilian market. The new feature will be made available gradually to platform users. Both Android and iOS devices will be able to test the tool.

You are still not allowed to create several different audience lists for stories. The platform also reported that the changes originated from requests from users themselves.

More changes on Instagram

Instagram has been thinking about bringing users’ favorite contacts closer together for some time now. In addition to the change mentioned above, the platform must enable the “customization” of the algorithm.

The information was provided by Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who tends to keep an eye on news on social networks. According to him, users could create a list of favorite friends.

The feature is still being tested by the company and would allow a certain “control” over the algorithm. The function allows the user to see posts from favorite friends first.

Alessandro says that he found, in the app’s settings, the following message: “Posts from your favorites are shown higher in the feed”. Also, the person who has been added as a favorite will not receive notification about it.

The new function is expected to be implemented within the next few weeks. However, initially it must continue in the analysis phase.