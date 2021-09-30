Instagram tests change in ‘close friends’ option in Brazil and makes profile selection more agile | Technology

Instagram announced this Wednesday (29) a test that changes the “close friends” option, which allows you to share stories with a selected group of friends.

The feature will now be called “selected people” and will be more flexible. With each new story, people will be able to add or remove profiles that will be able to see the post.

“Before, with the ‘close friends’ feature, it was only possible to share stories with a single list of previously selected profiles, without being able to change it”, explains the social network.

Even with the flexibility, the list of “selected people” will remain saved, making it easier to select each post. It is not yet possible to create more than one list.

The test is exclusive to users in Brazil and should start appearing to people in the coming days on iPhone and Android phones.

How to add friends to the list?

To add people in the “selected people” feature, follow the steps below:

Access your Instagram profile; Tap the menu in the upper right corner (icon with three donuts); Click on “selected people” and choose your friends to join the list.

When sharing stories:

Tap the arrow (bottom right corner) → to open the sharing tab; Tap “selected people” to view your list; Change who can view that story by selecting or deselecting profiles; Your list will remain unchanged until it is edited again.

