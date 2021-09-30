Instagram tests feature that will let you choose who will see each Stories | Social networks

What is DM on Instagram? And CTA? Understand expressions used in the social network

The test is taking place exclusively in Brazil, and the new feature should be released gradually to Android and iPhone (iOS) users throughout this week. In a statement, Instagram said that the idea of ​​changing the “Close Friends” feature to “Selected People” is to provide more control over users’ experiences on the network.

Instagram tests change in 'Best Friends' to give more control and privacy to social network users

“Stories has become the place to express yourself and share everyday moments. And sometimes people don’t want to share the same content with everyone. Being able to select different groups of people to share Stories was already a demand that our community has been asking us for some time,” says the social network team.

How the ‘Selected People’ feature works

The tool works similarly to “Close friends”. However, in the case of testing, it is possible to change the list by adding, removing or keeping profiles before sharing each new Stories. To do this, you need to tap “Send to” on the sharing tab and then “Selected people”.

Then, the user can select or deselect the profiles that will be authorized to view the content. Note that the list remains the same until the user decides to make a new change.

The procedure for adding people to the list remains the same. Just go to the profile tab and tap on the three horizontal dashes icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. In place of “Close Friends” the label “Selected People” will be displayed. Tap the option to choose which friends will be part of the list.

