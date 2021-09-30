Instagram tests ‘Selected People’ function in Stories in Brazil

This Wednesday (29), the Instagram started testing, exclusively in Brazil, of a new feature called “Pessoas Selectadas”. It will work like the “Close Friends” feature, but more advanced. In this case, instead of having a single list, the user can choose who will be able to view each Stories publication.

Users will be able to select different groups of people who will be able to view their Stories. The idea, cites the company, is “to give you more control over your Instagram experience.” In the new test, it will be possible to add, remove or keep profiles with each new publication.

Instagram’s “Selected People” function is an evolution of the previous “Near Friends”.

How to use the new function

To use the “Selected People” feature in Instagram Stories, the path is the same as in the previous version. On the profile page, the user needs to tap the drop-down menu (in the upper right corner), then “Selected People” and then choose the friends for the list.

In the direct sharing of Stories, it will also be possible to add or remove friends from the list. The social network shows that, in this case, you need to tap the “arrow” on the sharing tab, then “Selected people” and then make the changes. After that, the list remains the same until the user decides to make a new edit.

The new functionality should be released gradually to Brazilian users starting today.