Insurers paid nearly R$4 billion in compensation to covid victims, says FenaPrevi | finance

At Brazilian insurance companies paid since start of pandemic until July BRL 3.7 billion in compensation to the families of victims of covid-19 , said the CEO gives Zurich and president of National Federation of Life and Pensions ( FenaPrevi ), Edson Franco . The executive participated, this Wednesday (29), in an online event promoted by fit .

According to the director, “covid-19 indemnities paid by insurance companies will certainly exceed R$4 billion by the end of the year.” Franco also cited that 89,000 families received the money for coverage for the death of covid-19, “which represents about 15% of total deaths from the disease.” In the assessment of the CEO of Zurich, the percentage “is in line with the size of the life insurance market in Brazil, with the representativeness of both individual and group coverage”.

For Franco, this support that insurers were able to provide to society only occurred because “companies that operate with life products, at the beginning of the pandemic, took the decision not to exercise the pandemic risk exclusion clause and thus cover the deaths caused by the Covid-19”.

the director of Fitch Ratings, Alexandre Chang, states that the loss ratio on the lines connected to people is still pressed.

“On the other hand, the pandemic has awakened people’s awareness of having the protection of private insurance. The life segment played an important role in supporting society at this time.”

According to Chang, the ratings of domestic insurers could be affected by the Brazilian sovereign rating — which has been under a negative outlook since May 2020. This impact could occur from two perspectives, he said. “Within an assessment of the operating environment of the countries where the insurers operate and from the perspective of the level of risk exposure in the insurers’ portfolios”, he pointed out.

According to Fitch’s director, in addition to the sovereign rating perspective, the agency assesses the operating environment in terms of regulatory oversight, technical sophistication of the insurance market, competitive profile and capital market development in the region. “Exposure to sovereign assets in insurance companies’ portfolios is also part of this analysis”, he pondered.