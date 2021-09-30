Inter is informed that it will not have games postponed, and fans return to Beira-Rio against Chape | International

Inter received information from the CBF that he won’t have his games in the Brasileirão postponed due to Edenilson’s call-up for the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers, as occurred in early September.

With the change, the club is already thinking on the fan’s return to Beira-Rio for the 10th of October. The team will face Chapecoense, at 11 am, and will have the public in the stands for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Taison talks about the expectation of the return of the Inter fans to Beira-Rio: “With open arms”

1 of 2 Inter fans in Beira-Rio — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Inter fans in Beira-Rio — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

Inter’s management was informed that their next rounds in Serie A will be kept as scheduled. The forecast was that the calendar would be changed so that the club would not be harmed with the summoning of defensive midfielder Edenilson to the Seleção.

The CBF must officially take a stand this Thursday. Football runner-up Emilio Papaleo Zin confirmed the information by contacting the ge:

– The club is indignant with the incalculable damage we will have. CBF is playing football. Regrettable – he said.

Even before the confirmation of the audience’s return, Inter defined the protocols to receive its fans again. The government of Rio Grande do Sul already allows games with 2,500 people in stadiums, but this number could increase.

Besides having registration opened for members of vaccination cards at the end of August, the first change in relation to what was practiced before the pandemic is that all fans must confirm that they will go to the stadium.

– We believe that, due to the limitation stipulated by Organs competent bodies, we are being fair to everyone. The moment still requires full attention, as the pandemic is not over. What is happening is flexibility, but it should require great care from those involved in the operation – highlights Victor Grunberg, vice president of Administration at Inter

2 of 2 For now, Beira-Rio has only lanes in the stands — Photo: Internacional For now, Beira-Rio has only lanes in the stands — Photo: Internacional

Another change adopted due to the pandemic is access to the stadium. There will be four different points: Gigantinho, Letreiro, Building Garage (EDG) and Sunset.

Those who enter the stadium through Gigantinho will use Avenida Padre Cacique, between the gym and the parking lot. For the Signpost, access will take place along the same path.

If you are going to enter the Garage Building, use the gates on Rua A (Nestor Ludwig), B (Fernando Lucio da Costa) and Avenida Edvaldo Pereira Paiva (Beira-Rio). Sunset’s access will be used for those who travel to the stadium from the South Zone, using application vehicles or those who park at Parque Gigante.

The opening of the gates will take place three hours before the start of the match, with temperature measurement and presentation of proof of vaccination or negative test report for Covid-19, an identification document with photo and the E-ticket. The use of the mask is mandatory.