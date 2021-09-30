Interino da Saúde cries at an event and is consoled by Zé Gotinha – News

Acting Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz cried this Thursday morning (30) when announcing the launch of the National Vaccination Campaign for children and young people under 15 years of age. He was consoled by Zé Gotinha.

“Well, then, I have two children, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, Benício and Otávio, they are all vaccinated regardless of the campaign. I would like to highlight here the importance of the vaccination campaign…”, the acting minister began to say, moved.

Then a man onstage took some napkins to Rodrigo Cruz, who interrupted his speech.

“Thank you”, he thanked, continuing the speech. “We spend a lot of time away from home, these days are intense, whenever I talk about the children I end up getting emotional.” The moment occurred around the 33 minutes of the event. See the video below.

Zé Gotinha, symbol of the Brazilian vaccination campaign, then gave the minister a hug, who rose from his chair to reciprocate the character’s gesture. The audience and other authorities on stage applauded and laughed at the case.

National Vaccination Campaign

The aim of the campaign is to update the vaccination card of young people who stopped taking immunizations from the National Vaccination Calendar.

The campaign starts this Friday (1st), and is expected to end on October 29th. On the 16th, the federal government will promote D-Day, with national mobilization. This calendar includes immunization against measles, meningitis and mumps.

The campaign takes place in all 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District. There are more than 45 thousand vaccination posts.

See below the 18 vaccines for children and adolescents that are offered by the National Immunization Program (PNI):

Up to 7 years of age: BCG, hepatitis B, penta, polio (inactivated and oral), rotavirus, 10-valent pneumococcal, meningococcal C, yellow fever, triple viral, tetra viral, DTP, hepatitis A and chickenpox.

From 7 years of age onwards: hepatitis B, yellow fever, triple viral, diphtheria and tetanus, meningococcal ACWY, quadrivalent HPV, chickenpox and dTpa.