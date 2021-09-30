‘Internet Blackout’: How to Avoid Problems with Old Cell Phones and Computers

A key element for connecting cell phones and carriers will expire on September 30, which will affect some older devices.

You don’t have to worry about running out of internet on your cell phone or computer today, September 30th… Unless you have an old, unupdated cell phone.

This Thursday (30/9), a key element for connection to the network of cell phones, MAC or Windows computers, internet browsers and even video game consoles will expire. This is what some sectors have called an “internet blackout”.

The responsible for this is a “root certificate” which has a very technical name (IdenTrust DST Root CA X3) and which has an expiration date of September 30th at 14:01 GMT or 11:01 GMT.

Root certificates serve as a key link between a device, whether it’s a cell phone or computer, and the internet. They are an element that ensures connections are secure and encrypted.