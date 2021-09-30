Interval between COVID-19 and flu vaccines may end; understand

Who brought the information about this study was the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz. Understand the details.

Amid a decrease in the numbers of infected and death by COVID-19 in the country, but with the ghost of variants around some states, the Ministry of Health is studying a new possibility to streamline procedures. The idea will be to end the 14 day break between the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 and the flu.

Who brought the information about this study was the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz. He is replacing Marcelo Queiroga in the folder, given that the manager tested positive for COVID-19 in the US and is still in quarantine.

As explained by Rodrigo, a study has already been carried out in order to accomplish this shortening of the deadline. Including, the citizen being able to receive two doses at the same time, that is, the immunization against coronavirus and influenza.

Also according to the acting Minister of Health, the recommendation came from the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization – CETAI. A technical note may be issued shortly, as stated by the current minister.

The proposal aims to provoke greater interest in the flu vaccine and be applied to citizens at once. The minister was keen to emphasize that there are studies that prove the safety of the procedure.

It is very important, as explained by Cruz, that people also get vaccinated against the flu.