iOS 15 causes screen issues on iPhone 13 and older models

Within a week of iOS 15’s release, some users began to report usage inconsistencies on their devices. More specifically, the update appears to have left the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro screens responsive after receiving touches. Reports even cite the “tap to wake up” gesture, only returning to work as expected after a complete system reboot.

Initially, it was believed that the problem was unique to Apple’s new line of cell phones, operating on iOS 15. However, new reports involving older iPhone models and also the preview of iOS 15.1 began to surface over time, indicating that the problem may be a software failure rather than a manufacturing defect.

iOS 15 is interfering with the functioning of iPhone screens, users report. (Source: Pexels)Source: Pexels

Though slightly worrisome, evidence points to the issue being remotely resolved by Apple in future updates. The company may release a set of fixes for the final version of iOS 15.1 as other users are facing a number of other inconsistencies, such as the “jelly screen” effect on the iPad Mini and the input method on the Apple Watch.

Apple has yet to comment on the case.