iOS 15: See 9 system bugs discovered by users

On September 20, Apple released the long-awaited iOS 15 operating system. And as is common with recently released software, it has suffered from performance issues and bugs.

In addition to the list of failures published by the company itself, users are reporting other difficulties. Serious security breaches of iOS 15 were even denounced by an expert and the brand even apologized for ignoring the criticism.

Thinking about it, the TechWorld listed nine of the top bugs the software can have and how they affect iPhone users. Check out the complete list below.

1. Touchscreen issues

The “Tap to wake” function, which allows you to “wake up” the phone with a touch of the screen, is working intermittently with some iPhone 13 users (mini, standard and Pro versions). Aside from the feature, the touchscreen itself hasn’t been as responsive, according to posts on Twitter and Reddit.

2. Storage full alert

Some users with older iOS versions, who had full storage, are complaining about getting an alert to clean the system after upgrading to iOS 15. The alert appears even though the device has plenty of room for files and apps .

3. Apple Maps crashing

The iPhone’s map app has gained features such as new data on the public transport system, 3D city and landmark viewing, and more. However, some people have reported that the system is not working or is crashing.

4. Pixelated Look Around

Apple has its own Google Street View, which was released along with iOS 14. “Look Around”, or “Look Around” in English, allows a first-person view of city streets. On iOS 15, however, the app can suffer from rendering issues and show a lot of blurry images.

5. Closing apps

As iOS 15 is quite new, not all third-party apps are 100% tailored to work on it. This has caused some of them to lock and close out of nowhere. In addition to these applications, it is also possible to find complaints from users who are struggling to deal with software such as Calendar, which is native to the system.

6. Search problem with specific letters

Apple’s operating system allows you to search for apps by their home page name. However, a strange bug is that some specific letters fail to return in search results. A user posted on Reddit a screen recording showing that the system simply does not search for any app that starts with “e”, for example.

7. Strange notifications

Users are also complaining about weird notification behavior. Some are simply disappearing without any interaction, while others don’t disappear from the screen even after trying to discard them.

8. Battery draining fast

Considered a long-standing issue primarily on iPhones, some users are reporting unusual battery drain after the iOS 15 update.

9. Bluetooth not pairing

Another problem encountered has been the difficulty in pairing devices via bluetooth iPhones with iOS 15. Users say that the device is simply not recognized or that it takes many attempts to get the pairing.

corrections

It’s important to remember that some of these bugs are present in iOS version 15 and are already being fixed in beat 15.1, which was also available earlier this month. The other bugs that are in version 15.1 should only be fixed in the next OS update.