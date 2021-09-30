iPad Mini Teardown Explains Screen “Joke Effect” – MacMagazine

A few days ago, the iFixit performed your traditional teardown iPhone 13 Pro, revealing some of the changes implemented in the new generation. Now, it’s time for the newly released sixth generation iPad mini to go through the procedure. As a bonus, iFixit also explained the “freeze effect” on the tablet’s screen.

As usual, to get into the iPad, it was necessary to heat the screen a little and peel off the stickers adhered to the casing. The first thing you see is the battery, which, despite having an adhesive for easy removal, is still glued to the bottom and top, meaning it is still difficult to change. One good thing is that, unlike other iPads, the USB-C connector is modular — making it easier to swap out in case of failure.

iFixit also reaffirmed that the processor A15 Bionic present in the new iPad mini, in fact, it has the CPU with clock slightly reduced compared to the iPhones 13. The probability here is that the chips used in the mini are those that have not reached the standard intended for iPhones.

Overall, there’s nothing very new about the iPad mini’s internal construction, which by the way is very similar to the Air’s. In the end, the mini received a 3 (on a scale of 0 to 10) in repairability.

“Jelly effect”

A few days ago, the “jelly scrolling” (or “jelly effect”) has gained a lot of media attention. In case you’re unfamiliar, this is an effect caused when the panel doesn’t update to its full extent simultaneously, resulting in an almost imperceptible delay from one side of the screen to the other.

According to Apple, this is “normal behavior” for LCD screens with traditional, 60Hz refresh rates — information that iFixit not only agrees with, but demonstrates why this is more noticeable on the new iPad mini.

Since pixels on a traditional screen update in rows, the direction in which the screen updates matters a lot. This direction is related to the placement of the display controller board, which in the case of the iPad mini — unlike the Air (where the controller board is located above the screen) — is on the right side of the display.

When screen pixels are updated in the horizontal direction, ie when the swipe movement is being performed in vertical orientation (holding the iPad in portrait orientation) o “jelly scrolling” is more noticeable.

When swiping parallel to the direction where the screen is being refreshed, the display is still not being refreshed all at once, but the effect is far less noticeable as the text on the screen is not being split.

Monitors typically “mask” this effect by positioning the controller board in the same scroll direction as the screen. That’s why the effect isn’t noticeable when the iPad mini is in landscape orientation — so the controller is parallel to the screen’s scroll direction.

On the iPad Pro, which despite having the controller board vertically (just like the iPad mini), the effect is not so noticeable thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

iPad mini

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 5,579.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 516.58

Colors: space gray, pink, purple or stellar

Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB

Launch: september 2021

Generation: 6th generation

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.