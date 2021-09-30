iPhone 13 sales cause rush and crowding; look! | Tech | Online Diary

With the promise of reaching the Brazilian market at a cost the same price as a motorcycle, the new iPhone 13 has already started to make the head of tech lovers and fans of Apple, which has recently been the target of controversy from online privacy advocates after announcingThe operation of a new algorithm.

In one province in China, the new model sparked a rush inside a crowded mall in Shaanxi, northwest of the region. The confusion and frenzy were registered and shared on social media this week, showing thousands clustered and agitated waiting to secure the newest release of the Apple.

The mall’s hallways and escalators were filled with crowds looking for the iPhone 13. The crowd was so crowded that the Apple store had to close. The information of the South China Morning Post are that sellers asked until customers returned the next day.

It is noteworthy that prices range from R$ 6,599 (most basic model, which is the iPhone 13 mini) to R$ 15,499 (iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB model).

Check out: