IR 2021: 869,302 taxpayers fall into the fine mesh; see what to do if this is your situation

GONÇALVES (MG) – The Federal Revenue disclosed, this Thursday (30), that 869,302 taxpayers fell into the fine mesh referring to Income Tax 2021. The number represents 2.4% of the 36,868,780 documents delivered in this year’s edition of GO.

Today was also the day on which the Revenue released the payments of the fifth and last batch of IR refunds. If you haven’t been covered, chances are your statement is in fine mesh.

The omission of income subject to annual adjustment (of declared holders and dependents) and inconsistencies in the deductions from the tax base (such as medical expenses) were the two main errors that led taxpayers to fine mesh, according to a statement from the IRS.

Falling into the fine mesh of the Internal Revenue Service means that your declaration will be retained because of an error, such as an incorrect value, omitted income, wrong registration information or even a possible fraud under analysis.

In order to receive a larger refund or reduce taxes owed, some taxpayers are tempted to omit something or tell a “little lie” to the tax authorities. But cheap can be expensive.

Errors and inconsistencies in the declaration can generate fines and, ultimately, fraud can even lead the taxpayer to be indicted for a tax crime.

See below for questions and answers on how to proceed with the IR fine mesh:

What happens when there is an error in the declaration?

Upon noticing any divergence between the information declared by the taxpayer and its database, the Revenue informs that something is not hitting and what is the pending issue that should be clarified through its electronic service system, the e-CAC.

How to access e-CAC?

On the tool’s website, just inform the CPF, the access code and a password. In the menu on the left, click on the option “My Income Tax (DIRPF Statement)”. Within the “Processing” frame, just click on “Mesh Pending”. After that, the system will inform you if there was any pending with your declaration.

How do I get the e-CAC access code?

The code for the system is available on the IRS website. The CPF, date of birth and receipt numbers for the tax returns for the last two years are required.

Are minor issues in the tax return simple to be corrected?

In theory, yes. If the taxpayer is notified of any inconsistency and realizes that he did in fact make a mistake when filing, it is possible to correct the error by sending the rectifying tax return, which is made in the original tax return program.

Once the rectification is made, if there is tax due, the Revenue charges a fine of 0.33% per day of delay, limited to 20% of the amount of the IR due. Default interest is also charged, which is equivalent to the variation in the Selic rate accumulated in the period.

What if the Revenue points out an inconsistency that doesn’t make sense?

If the taxpayer is notified by the Revenue, but is sure that there is no error in his declaration, it is possible to provide clarifications to the tax authorities and prove, through official documentation and records, the veracity of the information provided in the declaration.

Can I anticipate calling the Revenue to correct my income tax return?

Yes. The procedure is called “laid-backed DIRPF analysis advance”, and it can also be done directly in the e-CAC. Just click on the option “My Income Tax (DIRPF Statement). In the “Processing” option, click on “Anticipate Delivery of Mesh Declaration Documents”, and follow the instructions.

What if I’m subpoenaed by the IRS?

The information provided will also be via e-CAC. In the “Processing” field, click on “Reply Subpoena or Tax Mail Notification”.

What happens if the error pointed out by the Revenue in my income tax return is not corrected?

If the taxpayer has been notified of a pending issue, but has not done anything to rectify it, the fine to be paid is 75% of the tax due, corrected by the Selic variation.

How to declare investments in the IR?

Download for free an ebook that explains how to declare your investments (and which ones are exempt) on Income Tax:

