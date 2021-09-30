IR 2021: 869,302 taxpayers fell into the fine mesh; see what to do if you are one of them | 2021 income tax

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to the agency, 36,868,780 declarations were delivered this year. Of these, 869,302 statements were retained in mesh – 2.4% of the total documents delivered.

Among the returns withheld, 666,647 are returns with tax to be refunded; 181,992 with tax payable, and 20,663 with zero balance.

The Revenue informed the main reasons for retention in the network:

41.4% – omission of income subject to annual adjustment (of declared holders and dependents);

30.9% – deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction – medical expenses);

20.0% – divergences in the amount of IRRF between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual;

7.7% motivated by deductions from the tax due, receipt of accrued income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or complementary tax.

How do you know if you’re in fine mesh?

The taxpayer must check the status of their return:

on the Revenue page on the internet; or

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

When carrying out the consultation, you will be informed whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if it fell into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if you are in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the IR statement step by step

Refunds of statements that show inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his statement is correct.

I fell into the fine mesh. What to do?

If there are pending issues, there are three alternatives:

a) Correct the Declaration presented, without any fine or penalty, by means of a rectifying Declaration, if there are errors in what was declared to the Internal Revenue Service. This correction will not be possible after the taxpayer has been subpoenaed or notified;

b) Wait for a communication from the Federal Revenue to present documentation explaining the pending issue presented in the Statement;

c) Present, virtually, all receipts and documents that attest to the declared amounts and indicated as pending in the Statement. To present the documents, it is necessary to carefully check the guidelines of the DIRPF Processing Statement and formalize a Digital Process for the Fiscal Network through the e-CAC Portal. For information on the Malha Fiscal Digital Process, see Malha Fiscal – Customer Service, from the Onde Encontro space.