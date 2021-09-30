IR 2021: Revenue paid refunds of the 5th and last batch | 2021 income tax

The Internal Revenue Service pays on Thursday (30) the refunds of the fifth and last batch of Income Tax 2021, relating to the base year 2020. Residual refunds from previous years are also included.

In all, 358,162 taxpayers will receive the refund in the fifth batch, between priority and non-priority. The total amount to be paid is R$562 million.

Taxpayers can check if they are in this batch:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

The IR batch also includes taxpayers with legal priority:

seniors over 80 years old (4,955);

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (47,465);

contributors with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (4,927)

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (19,211)

According to the Federal Revenue, there are also 281,604 non-priority taxpayers in the lot.

The agency informed that the taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he fell into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if you are in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the IR statement step by step