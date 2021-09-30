Iron ore rises after Pilbara incident and demand before Chinese holiday

Sep 30 (Reuters) – Dalian iron ore futures jumped to a three-week high on Thursday after Fortescue Metals Group halted mining operations at a Pilbara project as hopes for improvement in the Pilbara project Chinese demand in the fourth quarter provided further support.

Fortescue miner said an employee died after a soil collapse at the Solomon hub in the Pilbara region of Australia.

January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 5.4% at RMB 721.50 ($111.58) a ton, after reaching RMB 758, the highest since March 8 September, early in the day.

November iron ore on the Singapore Stock Exchange rose 2.15% to $117 a ton in the early morning (Eastern time).

This week’s gains in iron ore futures markets also reflected the rebound in spot prices in major steel producer China, supported in large part by refueling demand ahead of the Golden Week holiday from October 1st.

Dalian iron ore, however, had its first quarterly loss in two years and the third consecutive monthly decline, falling 42% since the record peak in mid-May.

Caution prevailed in Chinese metals markets amid power cuts that led to production reductions and the Evergrande disaster in China.

“The energy crisis is resulting in many steelmakers having to cut production,” said ANZ senior commodities strategist Daniel Hynes, citing industry data that showed a 7.2% month-on-month decline in output in the first two September weeks.

Energy shortages have reduced demand for iron ore, which has already been hurt as China seeks to limit steel production to reduce carbon emissions.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2%, while hot-rolled coil rose 0.4%. Stainless steel fell 2.4%.

Dalian coking coal hit the day high of 9% ahead of the holiday, while coke jumped 4.4% – both also benefiting from a tight supply.

