‘Irresponsible producers’ from A Fazenda 13 want more harassment, says Britto Júnior · TV News

Britto Jr. used social media to criticize the production of A Fazenda 13. The former presenter of the rural reality show accused the Record team of wanting more harassment after not informing the participants of the reason for the expulsion of Nego do Borel . “Irresponsible Producers,” he snapped.

After seeing that Tati Quebra Barraco stated that there was no abuse within the confinement, Britto stated that the funkeira was uninformed because of the program’s own team. “Participants were not informed of the reason for expulsion [do Nego do Borel]”he wrote.

The presenter insinuated that this decision would be for more harassment to happen within the program. “Irresponsible producers want it to happen more often,” he said. After the singer’s expulsion, Britto had already criticized the way Record conducted the procedure and sent a message to Adriane Galisteu, the program’s new commander.

“Where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even listened to your opinion. Make sure you don’t use you as his ‘chic’ press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. That’s also abuse.” fired the former employee of the station.

During the program on Saturday (25), when the “withdrawal” of Nego do Borel was announced, Adriane did not explain to the participants what happened. This led most of them to accuse Dayane Mello, victim of the funkeiro, of plotting to expel him.

Britto was the owner of A Fazenda during the first seven seasons, but left Record in 2016. During his command, the attraction had outstanding characters, such as Dado Dolabella and Theo Becker in A Fazenda 1, in addition to Gretchen, Viviane Araújo (champion of the edition) and Nicole Bahls, who participated in The Farm 5.

