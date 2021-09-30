Issue #549: Prevent scandal – ANS time | The subject

The startling sequence of revelations leaves the question: how was it possible for the operator to go so far in disrespecting the lives of its customers and in providing services to Palácio do Planalto? Part of the answer lies in Covid’s CPI revelations, updated in this episode by Octavio Guedes, G1 columnist and GloboNews commentator. He highlights Prevent Senior’s conviction -reported in the testimony of the company’s physicians’ lawyer- that it would never be bothered by inspection bodies, given its close relationship with the “parallel office” of the president’s advice on the pandemic. With a warm back, Prevent felt free to conduct a “field of anti-scientific experiments”, says Guedes. Another testimony, that of businessman Luciano Hang, revealed the government’s efforts to boycott any type of lockdown in the name of “saving the economy”. “But it was never the economy,” recalls Guedes. “It was always Bolsonaro’s re-election”. The second part of Renata Lo Prete’s answer was an interview with lawyer Matheus Falcão, a researcher at USP’s Health Law Center and legal advisor to the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec). He shows how the National Supplementary Health Agency works, a regulatory body that just this week, when the pile of serious complaints was overflowing, issued the first notice against Prevent. The ANS, explains Falcão, has a qualified technical staff, made up of public servants with public examinations, but its final decisions are in charge of a board composed of five appointed by the Presidency of the Republic. He also speaks of the Federal Council of Medicine, which until now has looked like a landscape in face of the pressure on Prevent professionals to push patients with ineffective medicines against the disease. Matheus concludes how this situation “has reached its limit” and demands action from the State.