It’s definitive! Record says if he will put a replacement for Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 2021

Borel was kicked out of The Farm 2021 in the last saturday (25) and contrary to what everyone expected, Record did not look for a replacement for the funk player. The direction of the reality show ended the mystery after several speculations on the subject.

The possibility of a replacement for Nego do Borel was not at least considered by the team led by Rodrigo Carelli, the program director, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

It is noteworthy that the idea was never addressed by everything that has already happened in the house. The chosen one would enter with privileged information on the reality show and would hinder the smooth running of the game.

AND lary bottino? The new member of A Fazenda 2021 went into confinement a long time ago and didn’t know anything about what happened at the headquarters over the past few days. She was chosen as the replacement for Fernanda Medrado, who rang the bell and said goodbye to the program.

expelled

Nego do Borel was expelled after the alleged rape he committed against Dayane Mello after the Saturday night party. At home, the singer learned of what had happened and vented on his social network.

“I no longer know what I do, what I say. My word no longer matters. People don’t listen to me. But, in the accusations I had, they had great repercussions. The Brazilian Police has been giving us reports that it did not actually happen. And even so I keep being attacked”, declared.

“I’ll end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing. I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m being labeled a criminal, criminal”, exposed. “You are going to take my life. I’m depressed inside. I’m sad, hurt and bad. I’m broken inside because I know it’s something I didn’t do out of spite. I’m not a monster, I’m not a rapist”, countered.