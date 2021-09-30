It’s official: xCloud will be released in Brazil today at 3pm

XCLOUD IS ARRIVING IN BRAZIL!

Finally! On its official website, Xbox Brazil confirmed the official launch of xCloud in Brazil. The game service in streaming It will be released today at 3pm.

The official launch marks the end of xCloud tests in Brazil, which lasted about a year. The launch will take place on thursday afternoon, and is followed by the testing interruption that took place last night. With the launch, you will be able to play more Xbox Game Pass games on Android, at the iOS, at the PRAÇA and soon in Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Brazil has guaranteed that xCloud servers in Brazil will be equipped with Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next generation consoles, and several new games (which number more than 100) will be available to play via streaming. Check out:

“With the launch of xCloud for gamers in Brazil, Australia, Japan and Mexico, we are opening up the opportunity for more than a billion people in 26 countries on five continents to be able to play Xbox Game Pass titles via the cloud on their mobile phones, tablets and PCs. Since the service works from custom Xbox Series X consoles, this means these games will play on an Xbox in the cloud, providing faster load times and improved frame rates for the gameplay experience.” he said.

So make a note of it in the diary! xCloud will be launched in Brazil today, Thursday, at 3pm!

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.