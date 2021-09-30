Ivete Sangalo is amazed by Juliette’s attitude in a TV show and has amazing reaction live

Juliette Freire took Ivete Sangalo surprised by an attitude taken while editing the good live music displayed in the last tuesday (28), at the Multishow.

the winner of the Big Brother Brazil 2021, when singing in a duet with the veteran artist, ended up putting all her vocal power into play, which visibly shocked Veveta.

In a video that is circulating on social networks, it is possible to see that the owner of the The Masked Singer Brazil she even let out a “jeez Juliette” while the ex-BBB performed.

The scene, of course, ended up going viral among Paraiba fans. “ICan you imagine having this reaction from Veveta? The girl Juliette won big”, reacted a Twitter user.

“It served so much here that even Ivete sent a ‘jeez, Juliette’”said another. “I totally Ivete here”, commented a third admirer.

“If it’s one thing Ivete doesn’t give is praise for nothing, and yesterday she praised several times and looked delighted several times at Juliette singing, it was very beautiful. I’m extremely happy with her vocal evolution”, stressed yet another person.

See the repercussion:

