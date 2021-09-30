Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 is unveiled and arrives with hybrid option

After the 7-seat version, Jeep unveiled the two-seat Grand Cherokee with a familiar look for the fifth generation of the brand’s luxury SUV. Sales begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, but customers will have to wait until early 2022 for the new 4xe plug-in hybrid model. Buyers can choose from 7 versions: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit and Summit Reserve.

There are three engines available for the new Grand Cherokee. The most basic is the well-known 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 that produces 293 hp and 35.5 kgfm of torque. It can tow up to 2812 kg. Buyers can upgrade to the 5.7 V8 with 357 hp and 53.8 kgfm, which brings the towing capacity to 3,265 kg.



The novelty is the pluggable hybrid version 4xe, which is available in Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve versions. It uses an electric-assisted four-cylinder 2.0 turbo, totaling 375 hp and 64.9 kgfm. The 17 kWh battery provides an estimated range of 40 km when operating in electric mode. In this case, you can tow 2,720 kg. In terms of size, the two-row Grand Cherokee is 289mm shorter than the three-row Grand Cherokee L. Its wheelbase is 127mm shorter as well.

If you are planning to go off-road, then the Trailhawk version of the Grand Cherokee is the best option. It comes with the Quadra-Lift air suspension system, which can create a clearance of up to 287 mm, and the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case, which includes an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

The setup also has a front stabilizer bar disconnect system for better suspension articulation in really tough situations. If you’re looking for luxury, the Summit Reserve finish features “Palermo” leather upholstery and a McIntosh signature sound system with 950 watts and 19 speakers.

The new Grand Cherokee can be quite sophisticated inside. There are 10.1-inch screens for the digital dashboard and multimedia, and a 10-inch head-up display is available. In addition, buyers can opt for a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger.

The rear-seat entertainment system features Amazon Fire TV functionality, which allows second-row passengers to watch company content via Prime Video. It can even download videos in case you’re going to the desert, where the 4G connection might not be the best.

In terms of safety, the new Grand Cherokee comes standard with collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, lane maintenance assistant, blind spot monitor and parking sensors. Options include a night vision camera, intersection collision assistance and driver fatigue detection.

Do we have a chance to see the 5-seat Jeep Grand Cherokee in Brazil? Jeep is already testing the elongated version of 7 seats in the country and has already confirmed its intention to start sales in 2022. The company’s press office says it is evaluating the possibility of bringing the smaller version as well, but that at the moment there is nothing defined. Due to the positioning of the car and the launch of the Commander, it is possible that the manufacturer only bet on the Grand Cherokee L as a more luxurious option without fighting with the Commander when entering the same price range.