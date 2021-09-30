Jojo Todynho tieta Neymar, after a PSG game, and still meets Mbappé

It’s Jojo in Paris now, Emily! Last Tuesday, September 28, Jojo Todynho, who is in the French capital having fun, watched a PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) match alongside Leo Picon and Danilo Faro, your manager. Comparing the excitement of the game with Flamengo on the field, the singer was thrilled in the stands, but backstage she wasted no time in gathering some of the team’s stars, including, of course, Neymar Jr.

In the feed of her Instagram profile, the carioca shared a photo with the shirt 10, but in Stories there was even more content, starting with the meeting with Mbappé, another PSG star. Faro was responsible for filming the moment when the two pose for a photograph.

Taking advantage, Jojo also asked Neymar to send a message to a friend, which he did, and they went to a nightclub to close the night, or rather, the whole night.

She was again accompanied by Leo Picon, Neymar… but nothing of a click with Jade Picon, Leo’s sister and supposed new affair of the footballer. Is it to be kept confidential? Well, the important thing is that the people had even more fun and Jojo had the opportunity to sing her hit “Que Tiro Foi Esse” in French lands. It’s powerful!

Neymar, on his profile, posted another photo with Todynho in which they appear very animated in the ballad. “Cat, hot, awesome. It’s a great pleasure to meet you”, said the athlete to the singer. “I love you,” she replied as she shared the record.

