Jon Jones speaks up after accusations and promises to ‘quit alcohol’

A few hours after police made public the details surrounding his most recent arrest, Jon Jones decided to speak out for the first time on the assault charges against his fiancee. Through his official Instagram account, the former UFC light heavyweight champion (93 kg) has indicated that he intends to stop drinking.

The fighter posted on Stories in which he appears lifting weights at the gym, to the sound of the song ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’, by Randy Newman. Jones wrote in the video about his relationship with alcoholic beverages and promised to give up drinking alcohol.

“I have too much trauma to consume alcohol. My brain just can’t handle it anymore. I’m going to leave alcohol in my past forever. Turn this nightmare into the best thing that ever happened in my life. Now is the time to work harder. tougher than ever. What the devil means to evil, God means to good. Turn around,” he wrote in the post.

While visiting Las Vegas, where, on Thursday (23), he attended the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Jon Jones was arrested by local police a few hours after the party, on charges of domestic violence, bodily harm and rape. vehicle. The fighter was released after paying a bail of eight thousand dollars (about R$ 47 thousand).