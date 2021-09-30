Joo Victor plans his first meeting with Corinthians fans in the first team

Born in the Corinthians base and now a regular in the defense alongside Gil, João Victor still couldn’t feel what it’s like to have the fans present at the club’s main team games. But this reality already has a day and time to end.

The defender should have his first experience with the presence of the fans at the stadium next Tuesday, against Bahia, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, by Brasileirão. In an interview with good friends, of BandSports, the defender spoke about the expectation of meeting Faithful for the first time.

“I haven’t played with a full house in the first team yet. I had an experience there in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo, that we went to the final and gave 15, 20 thousand people in the Arena. But in the first team I haven’t had the experience of a full house yet. I think it will be a unique feeling, I’m sure the fans will not stop supporting us and will inflame us more and more and we are going to come out with the victory in this game that the fans can go back to the stadium,” stated João Victor.

The return of the public to the stadiums was confirmed last Tuesday after a meeting between the CBF and 18 Serie A clubs (except Athletico and Flamengo). The return already takes place in this weekend’s round, but Corinthians will only be able to count on the presence of the public in the next round – the reason is that the return of the fans is only allowed in São Paulo from October 4th, with 30% of stadium capacity.

It is worth remembering that before meeting Fiel again, next Tuesday, October 5th, at 9:30 pm, against Bahia, Corinthians will face Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday, at 7:00 pm. The duel takes place at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista.

