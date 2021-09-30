Jorge Jesus nails Flamengo in the final of Libertadores, a mockery of Barcelona de Guayaquil and declares to Rubro-Negro: ‘Clube que amo me’

After 3-0 victory over Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday, by the Champions League, the technician of Benfica, Jorge Jesus, gave his guesses about the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol.

In an interview with TNT Sports, O mister spiked that the Flamengo will eliminate the Barcelona from Guayaquil, from Ecuador, this Wednesday, in a match with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+, and will go to the final against the palm trees.

Jesus also “made fun of” Ecuadorian Barcelona when making a comparison between the South American team and Barcelona of Spain, who were easily defeated by Benfica on Wednesday, at Estádio da Luz.

“For me, it wasn’t a historic game (Wednesday’s 3-0 victory). It was another victory. What remains historic in my career are titles. We tried to pass the group stage, we have Barcelona and Bayern, and we know that are two rivals that do not aim to pass, they aim to win the Champions. We are in this storm, but the boat is calm, it is strong,” he said.

“Now, compare this Barcelona (from Spain) with that (from Ecuador), not even in the shirts…”, he fired.

“I’ve played against them, at Flamengo, when we won 3 or 4 to 0. Therefore, Flamengo will win today, with two goals ahead, and will go to the final against Palmeiras, without a doubt,” he predicted.

The coach also said that, despite sympathizing with Abel Ferreira, Verdão’s commander, he will root for Fla to win the trio in America, also making a declaration of love for Rubro-Negro.

Jorge Jesus during a game between Benfica and Barcelona, ​​for the Champions League EFE/EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

“Despite being a Portuguese (Abel Ferreira, one of the finalists), I’ll root for the club that loved me, that made me well known in Latin America, that gave me titles I could only win at Flamengo. I’ll root 200% for Flamengo. Flamengo,” he finished.