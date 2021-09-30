Jorge Jesus remembers Flamengo and praises Benfica’s evolution: “Stronger than last year” | Champions League

Benfica achieved an expressive result in the Champions League in this week’s round, by beating Barcelona 3-0 at Estádio da Luz. At the press conference after the match, coach Jorge Jesus was asked if this is the best team he has ever coached. In his answer, he recalled that similar questions were asked in Flamengo’s time, and stressed that the important thing is the achievements at the end of the season.

— I was asked this question last year — but it wasn’t at this club (I was at Flamengo) — if it was the best team I’ve ever had as a coach. What is true is that this Benfica is stronger than last year. It’s stronger because there are more days of work, there are more new players who have come to value the squad. The 13-game period is good, but what counts are the goals you have: this is not how it starts, it’s how it ends — said Jorge Jesus on Wednesday.

My biggest victories are the ones that give me prestige to win titles. Today, I won a game, I didn’t win any title”. — Jorge Jesus, at a press conference after beating Barcelona

Jorge Jesus asks for the fans’ ovation: “I come from a country with 70 thousand screaming for me and for the club”

Benfica haven’t beaten Barça in the Champions for 60 years. triumph that sank the Catalan team even more in crisis — it’s the first time in history that Barcelona have two defeats in their first two games in the competition. About that, the Portuguese team is still unbeaten in the season, with 11 wins and two draws in 13 games.

— This victory, in international terms and for the world of football, has an affirmative sign of valorization, which is what Benfica wants. Being a club recognized in Europe, for its results, not only in Portugal, once again being among the top five in the Uefa ranking. We want to enhance the Benfica brand – declared the coach.

With the victory over Barcelona, ​​Benfica took second place in Group E of the Champions, with four points, two less than leaders Bayern Munich. His next appointment will be precisely against the German team, on October 20th, again in Lisbon.

